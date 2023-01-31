Fire destroys Grand Island restaurateur's home

The home of Tommy Edwards, who owns Tommy's Family Restaurant, was destroyed in a Monday morning fire in southeast Grand Island. Firefighters were called to the blaze at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m.

The lakeside home was a total loss.

In addition to the Grand Island Fire Department, the Grand Island Rural, Alda and Doniphan departments also responded.

Battling the fire was difficult because of flames in the attic.

"It ran on us. Once it got into the attic, we couldn't get ahead of it," said Grand Island Division Chief Tim Hiemer.

Firefighters were also hampered by a lack of fire hydrants in the subdivision.

The other departments trucked water in from two hydrants on South Locust Street, Hiemer said.

As of late Monday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation. More information should be available Tuesday afternoon, Hiemer said.

The fire was extinguished within two hours, but firefighters remained on the scene for much of the day.

They had to keep pumping water because so much had collapsed into the basement, Hiemer said.

The cold weather created a lot of steam, which made visibility difficult. The water also froze on the driveways, decks and fire trucks.

Seventeen Grand Island firefighters — all of those on duty— responded to the fire. The other departments provided a similar number, Hiemer said.

Highest-paying business jobs in Grand Island Highest-paying business jobs in Grand Island #11. Market research analysts and marketing specialists #10. Human resources specialists #9. Training and development specialists #8. Cost estimators #7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators #6. Accountants and auditors #5. Compliance officers #4. Management analysts #3. Loan officers #2. Project management specialists #1. Personal financial advisors