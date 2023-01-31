Fire destroys Grand Island restaurateur's home

Jeff Bahr
Crews battle a fire on Midaro Road in Grand Island.
The home of Tommy Edwards, who owns Tommy's Family Restaurant, was destroyed in a Monday morning fire in southeast Grand Island. Firefighters were called to the blaze at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m.
The lakeside home was a total loss.
In addition to the Grand Island Fire Department, the Grand Island Rural, Alda and Doniphan departments also responded.
Battling the fire was difficult because of flames in the attic.
"It ran on us. Once it got into the attic, we couldn't get ahead of it," said Grand Island Division Chief Tim Hiemer.
Firefighters were also hampered by a lack of fire hydrants in the subdivision.
The other departments trucked water in from two hydrants on South Locust Street, Hiemer said.
As of late Monday, the cause of the fire was still under investigation. More information should be available Tuesday afternoon, Hiemer said.
The fire was extinguished within two hours, but firefighters remained on the scene for much of the day.
They had to keep pumping water because so much had collapsed into the basement, Hiemer said.
The cold weather created a lot of steam, which made visibility difficult. The water also froze on the driveways, decks and fire trucks.
Seventeen Grand Island firefighters — all of those on duty— responded to the fire. The other departments provided a similar number, Hiemer said.
Highest-paying business jobs in Grand Island
#11. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $54,660
- #434 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,080
- Employment: 727,540
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#10. Human resources specialists
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $56,310
- #417 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,720
- Employment: 740,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
Rido // Shutterstock
#9. Training and development specialists
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $58,940
- #273 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,620
- Employment: 336,030
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dothan, AL ($111,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
--- Decatur, AL ($94,650)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#8. Cost estimators
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $61,970
- #382 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,740
- Employment: 208,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
#7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $65,330
- #275 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,960
- Employment: 278,140
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
--- Salinas, CA ($90,800)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Accountants and auditors
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $65,820
- #448 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,980
- Employment: 1,318,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#5. Compliance officers
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $71,690
- #152 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $75,810
- Employment: 334,340
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
ernestoeslava // Pixabay
#4. Management analysts
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $76,610
- #422 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $100,530
- Employment: 768,450
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Dothan, AL ($135,020)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#3. Loan officers
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $80,550
- #134 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,570
- Employment: 340,170
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
--- Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#2. Project management specialists
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $81,870
- #319 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,420
- Employment: 743,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
--- Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#1. Personal financial advisors
Grand Island, NE
- Annual mean salary: $119,440
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,960
- Employment: 263,030
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
--- East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
