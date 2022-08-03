Firefighters getting ‘good hold’ on containing Carter Canyon fire in western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF -- Firefighters began scaling back operations Tuesday after battling a blaze for a third day in the Carter Canyon area south of Gering.

Four lightning strikes ignited the blaze Saturday evening.

The fire has now burned around 15,630 acres and firefighters have gained 50% containment as of Tuesday afternoon. It had jumped from 13,000 acres Sunday to over 15,000 acres Monday.

“At that point, it was still spreading pretty rapidly. We hadn’t quite got a hold of it,” Ben Bohall, a public information officer with the Nebraska Forest Service, told the Star-Herald on Tuesday. “Now, we’re extending that perimeter, or the containment. We are getting a really good hold on it.

“The good news is, is we’ve had about 10 crews demobilize. … The other part of that is several of our divisions are starting to do mop up. That’s always a good sign.”

Units from South Dakota and Wyoming are among those that demobilized after a wildfire, the Fish Fire, broke out in Wyoming.

“Demobilizing doesn’t necessarily mean (those departments) are going to go home," Bohall said. "It means they’re going to go to their respective state and then respond to another fire.”

Bohall estimates firefighters from around 29 departments are still fighting the wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle. He estimated 140 to 150 firefighters to be on the ground, with aerial support from one SEAT plane with the Nebraska Forest Service and two UH-60 Blackhawks from the Nebraska National Guard.

Bohall urges residents to not be alarmed if they see plumes of smoke.

“A lot of what’s happening with burning is inside (the perimeter of the fire). If folks around here start seeing a little bit more smoke, that’s the reason,” he said.

Bohall said they are hoping to be done battling the blaze by early next week, which is good news for balloon pilots coming in for the National Hot Air Balloon Championships and those participating in the Old West Balloon Fest.

“What our crews will do, is they’ll go in and check ash piles. Make sure they’re not hot anymore. Any trees that have burned, they’ll go in with chainsaw crews and cut those trees down. We want to get rid of that combustible material. They will kick logs into trenches to get them out of the way and make sure they’re not going to reignite things. The idea is we want to do anything we could possibly do, essentially, to prevent any fires coming from those areas,” Bohall said.

Roosevelt Public Power District is working to restore power to residences in the Carter Canyon area as well as address damaged infrastructure including downed power lines and poles. Anybody encountering a downed power line should not go near it since it may still be live. People are still urged to stay away from the area as firefighting crews continue to fight the wildfire, Bohall said in a news release.

Impacted landowners are encouraged to contact the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Services Agency for information on assistance programs to help with fences, water structures, grazing lands and other issues, according to the release.