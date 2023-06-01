Five staff members at the state's Reception and Treatment Center were treated at a Lincoln hospital after they were stabbed by three inmates Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The staff members suffered injuries "consistent with stabbings utilizing manufactured weapons" and were also kicked and punched, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Another two staffers were also taken to a local hospital for medical care after they were injured while responding to the assaults, according to the news release. Those two staff members were not physically assaulted.

None of the seven staff members suffered life-threatening injuries.

“The injured team members were primarily concerned with the well-being of their co-workers, which is indicative of the commitment they have to each other,” the prison's warden, Taggart Boyd, said in the news release, noting that staff responded quickly "and contained the situation within minutes.”

The inmates who allegedly carried out the assaults were under the influence of alcohol — which was likely homemade with food items in their cells — and attacked the staff members in response to staff "directing" the inmates, according to the news release.

The release does not specify what staff at the prison at 3218 W. Van Dorn St. was directing the inmates to do in the lead-up to the alleged assaults.

Prison officials also did not say when the attack occurred, but dispatch records indicate Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews — including three medic units and a fire engine — responded to the south Lincoln prison shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The alleged attack transpired in one of the two high-security, maximum-custody housing units at the Reception and Treatment Center, which opened last May, combining two state prisons into one massive complex.

Investigators recovered three weapons in the housing unit, according to the news release. The Nebraska State Patrol will investigate the incident and refer findings to the Lancaster County Attorney's Office for criminal prosecution.

In the news release, newly appointed Correctional Services Director Rob Jeffreys said such violence toward staff "will not be tolerated" in the state's prison system.

“Those who choose to perpetrate these acts will be dealt with accordingly, which includes internal discipline, risk mitigation and the judicial system," he said.

