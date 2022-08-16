Five teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln joyride, police say

Five teens were referred to the juvenile court system after police say they drove two stolen cars around south Lincoln and crashed one of them Friday morning.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the alleged joyriding started sometime before 6:20 a.m. Friday, when a 43-year-old man reported two cars — a 2011 Nissan Maxima and a 2005 Dodge Magnum — stolen from his driveway near 60th Street and Leighton Avenue.

Twenty minutes later, police responded to Antelope Park after a passerby reported a gray SUV — later identified as the stolen Dodge — being driven erratically in the parking lot, Vollmer said. Officers found the car abandoned in the lot with a flat tire.

Witnesses told police the male driving the Dodge had been picked up by somebody in a maroon vehicle.

Thirty minutes later, the stolen Nissan crashed into a tree on Stephanos Drive, just south of Tierra Briarhurst Park. Four teenagers fled the scene, leaving a 15-year-old "heavily intoxicated" girl in the back seat unresponsive, Vollmer said.

The girl was transported to a local hospital. She was not seriously injured in the crash.

Police detained the other four teens — two 15-year-old girls, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl — after a foot pursuit near Tierra Park, Vollmer said.

Officers later identified two of the teens as suspects in a Friday morning larceny in the area south of the park, where two guns, ammunition and a wallet were taken from a vehicle.

All five teens were referred to the county attorney's office on suspicion of theft by receiving stolen property.