Florida man identified as victim in Crete skydiving accident

Crete police Monday identified William Seale, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, as the victim of last week's skydiving accident at the Crete Airport.

In a news release, Crete Police Lt. Gary Young said witnesses reported that tandem skydivers exited an aircraft operated by Skydive Atlas on Thursday afternoon. Their parachute fully deployed, but, "for unknown reasons, the pair did not sufficiently slow their descent as they approached the ground," the release said.

Romulo Suarez, 56, of Crete, was taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries. Police described Suarez as a "experienced parachutist."

In tandem jumps, an experienced parachutist instructor typically is paired with a passenger who signs up and undergoes some limited pre-flight training.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident.