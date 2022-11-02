Floyd County man sentenced to life for kidnapping

A Floyd County man who broke into a rural home near Floyd before sexually assaulting and holding the woman living there against her will was sentenced to life in prison in Floyd County District Court on Friday.

According to court records, 62-year-old Rodney Ray McCarty pleaded guilty to first-degree kidnapping Oct. 7. He was also charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree burglary and OWI. Those charges were dropped per the plea agreement.

The charges stemmed from a July 26 incident during which McCarty held a woman hostage and assaulted her in her home for at least two hours before a friend arrived and McCarty fled the scene. The victim and her friend were able to provide officials with the license plate number and description of the vehicle McCarty was driving, along with evidence left at the scene.

He was eventually found unconscious and naked behind the wheel of the vehicle and had an open container of alcohol next to him. It is unclear exactly where officers apprehended McCarty.

The affidavit states that McCarty was unable to speak clearly or stand due to his level of intoxication. The report also states that he hit a horse and buggy with his vehicle on Quail Avenue before fleeing the scene of the accident.

McCarty is not eligible for parole.