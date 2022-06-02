Former Bellevue principal gets probation for driving drunk, injuring motorcyclist

OMAHA -- A former Bellevue elementary school principal was sentenced Wednesday to two years' probation, including the first 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of injuring a motorcyclist while driving drunk.

Andrew C. Miller, 47, of Omaha, was arrested Sept. 17, 2021, after causing a collision near 141st and Pacific streets that injured Omaha motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes.

Miller also was found guilty of reckless driving, a misdemeanor. In addition to probation, he was ordered to pay Blades $20,000 in restitution. He also had his driver's license revoked for 18 months.

It was the second misdemeanor drunken-driving conviction for Miller. At the time of the crash, he was principal at LeMay Elementary School in Bellevue. Miller resigned on Sept. 22, according to a spokeswoman for the Bellevue Public Schools.

Miller had been with the Bellevue Public Schools for 17 years and was principal at LeMay for nine of those years.​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0