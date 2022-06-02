 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Former Bellevue principal gets probation for driving drunk, injuring motorcyclist

  • 0

OMAHA -- A former Bellevue elementary school principal was sentenced Wednesday to two years' probation, including the first 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of injuring a motorcyclist while driving drunk. 

Andrew C. Miller, 47, of Omaha, was arrested Sept. 17, 2021, after causing a collision near 141st and Pacific streets that injured Omaha motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes.

Andrew C. Miller

Andrew C. Miller

Miller also was found guilty of reckless driving, a misdemeanor. In addition to probation, he was ordered to pay Blades $20,000 in restitution. He also had his driver's license revoked for 18 months. 

It was the second misdemeanor drunken-driving conviction for Miller. At the time of the crash, he was principal at LeMay Elementary School in Bellevue. Miller resigned on Sept. 22, according to a spokeswoman for the Bellevue Public Schools. 

Miller had been with the Bellevue Public Schools for 17 years and was principal at LeMay for nine of those years.​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Pride Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News