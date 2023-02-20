OMAHA — Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass ended his speech to a federal judge in tears Friday as he asked for leniency minutes before he was sentenced. Glass explained he was only worried about his kids’ safety when he used his position of power to stalk and harass his estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. likened Glass’ argument to felons who say they need a gun for protection or dealers who sell drugs to help their family. What’s worse, Rossiter said, is that Glass was an elected official, which held him to a higher standard in choosing public service over private practice.

“It’s all for good reasons, but it’s still a crime,” Rossiter said as he delivered his sentence. “You broke those oaths and you breached the public trust. ... You were the county attorney! You were the county attorney.”

Rossiter sentenced Glass to nine months in prison for a misdemeanor civil rights conspiracy charge. Glass had pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in November after he originally faced two felony counts of cyberstalking.

Glass will turn himself in to serve his time at a later date. After he is released, he will be required to serve one year of probation. Rossiter also imposed a $3,000 fine.

Glass declined to comment after the hearing.

In his written argument seeking the recommended sentence of one year in prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lynch quoted former U.S. Attorney General Robert H. Jackson:

“While the prosecutor at his best is one of the most beneficent forces in our society, when he acts from malice or other base motives, he is one of the worst,” Jackson had said in 1940.

Glass, Lynch argued, acted in malice with base motives while abusing his power of office when he found out in March 2020 that his estranged wife had started dating Nathan Schany. Glass was first appointed to be the Dodge County attorney in 2011 and later elected two times.

Glass directed law enforcement officers who he referred to as “my cops” to look up Schany’s records in criminal databases, follow him, start DUI or drug investigations and told officers to look for crimes, Lynch said.

Glass also sent Schany a series of 46 drunken texts one night, calling him a “faggot,” “retart” (sic) and “bitch.” That led to Schany taking an Adderall pill, making suicidal comments and getting committed to the psychiatric ward of Methodist Fremont Health.

In his comments to the judge, Glass apologized for those derogatory texts and acknowledged that he had a drinking problem and turned to alcohol when his wife of nearly 10 years, Katie Glass, filed for separation in 2018.

“I continued soothing the pain with alcohol,” Glass told the judge. “If I didn’t drink, I would stay awake having nightmares about my wife sleeping with another man.”

He said he has been sober since November 2021, after relapsing, which violated his probation of a second-offense DUI charge. Glass resigned from his county attorney position in March 2021 after he drove drunk and violated his probation after his first DUI.

Lynch pointed out that Schany and Glass were treated differently when they were separately arrested on suspicion of DUIs. Schany was booked into the Dodge County Jail. When Glass, however, was arrested, “sheriff’s deputies helped facilitate him withdrawing bail money from an ATM to post bond, drove his vehicle to his house, and did not charge him for the concealed weapon that he had without a permit,” Lynch wrote.

“There’s clear disparate treatment here and it all goes back to Mr. Glass abusing his office,” Lynch said in court Friday.

Lynch argued that Glass had an unhealthy and dangerous obsession with Schany because he was the new boyfriend of Katie Glass, not only because of concerns regarding his children’s safety. A Nebraska state trooper told officials in an interview that Glass put his children in more danger than Schany by driving drunk with them inside the vehicle.

FBI agents watched Glass for several days three times in 2020 — in July, August and September — and found that Glass would take “inefficient or indirect paths of travel” so he could drive past Schany’s residence. He also took photos of Katie Glass’ van when it was parked at Schany’s apartment.

Glass directed a sergeant in the Fremont Police Department to look out for Schany, while a Hooper police officer and a Dodge County sheriff’s sergeant would also drive past Katie Glass’ and Schany’s residences.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Norris said no other people have been charged in connection with the case and declined to comment on whether there were ongoing investigations into law enforcement officials who aided Glass’ plan for vengeance.

Glass, now a salesman, had his law license suspended by the Nebraska bar. His attorney, Clarence Mock, said Glass was “forced” to resign and suffered financial loss because of his career change. Mock said Glass’ tenure was “commendable” and he served his constituents well.

Former Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan, who was appointed after Glass resigned, had said he would consider Glass for reemployment in the office if his license was reinstated, but Lynch said Friday that newly elected Dodge County Attorney Pamela Hopkins said Glass would not be hired.

Lynch also took issue with the characterization that Glass was a respectable county attorney and said Glass often boasted that he was “the most powerful” person in the county and was “untouchable” by law enforcement.

“As detailed by a member of the judiciary, Glass’ role as Dodge County Attorney was fraught with issues of substance abuse, perceived ethical violations, assaultive behavior and dereliction of duties that eroded the public trust in the judicial and legal system,” Lynch wrote in his sentencing argument.

Schany, who no longer lives in Fremont, sued Glass, Dodge County, the City of Fremont and others last year, alleging that governmental entities failed to properly supervise Glass and instead did his bidding as he hounded and badgered Schany. The case was dismissed at Schany’s request in December.

Schany wrote a victim impact statement for Glass’ sentencing explaining that he suffered extreme mental anguish and was in a constant state of fear when Glass was stalking him.

“No one should have to endure that kind of terror,” Schany wrote. “Of not knowing whether the ‘good guys’ are really ‘good’ just because they wear the uniform. Or, wondering if today is the day you will be framed or falsely arrested just to demonstrate the reach Mr. Glass had.”