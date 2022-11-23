Former Dodge County attorney pleads guilty to depriving citizen's rights

The indictment continued: “Multiple law enforcement officers reported that they believed Glass may harm” the couple.

Glass' attorney, Clarence Mock, said Monday his client is relieved to put this ordeal behind him. Glass never intended to harm the couple, Mock said — he instead was concerned that Schany posed a risk to his children.

Schany had spent time in prison for child abuse. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault in 2020 for hitting Glass in the back of the head outside a gas station. Schany's attorney said that assault was committed out of frustration over his belief that Glass was harassing him.

Glass, who went through inpatient alcohol treatments in 2017 and 2020, is now sober and is working for a firm that sells ads for golf-course benches, Mock said.

Glass' law license has been indefinitely suspended. He and Katie Glass' four-year-old divorce and child-custody case is ongoing.

Mock said Glass had nothing to do with Schany's hospitalization, noting that Schany's parents had called Fremont police, concerned that he was suicidal. Mock said Glass also had nothing to do with Schany's firing from a job at a Fremont office supplier.

Mock acknowledged that it was wrong for Glass to use law enforcement as his personal private detectives. Mock suggested his client has suffered plenty. Glass resigned as county attorney in 2021 after getting his second DUI in a year. He has since completed probation.

"The collateral consequences for him have been so severe and possibly long-lasting," Mock said. "It's going to be difficult for him to recover."

Andrea McChesney, an attorney for Katie Glass, has said that Glass "had some sort of delusional obsession with Nate."

"The police ... it seemed like every time this guy left his house, he was being tailed," she said. "It sure feels dirty, doesn’t it?”