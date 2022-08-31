Former Iowa police sergeant accused of having sex while on duty

Daniel McGinnis, who was a sergeant on the Denison Police Department until he resigned Aug. 9, has been accused of having sexual relations with at least two adult women while on duty.

One incident was consensual and one was by coercion, according to a Law Enforcement Officer Change-In-Status form submitted to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Denison Police Chief Brandon Rinnan sent the form to the academy on Aug. 23.

The form says that the women were not related to McGinnis. The resignation was marked as voluntary on the change-in-status form.

McGinnis had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation by Rinnan and Assistant Chief Doug Peters. However, he resigned at the beginning of the investigation.

The investigation was in response to a complaint received by the city of Denison.

McGinnis had been with the Denison Police Department for over six years. The City Council approved his hiring March 9, 2016. He was promoted to sergeant June 28, 2017.

According to the Denison Bulletin and Review archives, prior to his employment with the Denison Police Department, McGinnis had served as a police officer in Hamilton, Missouri, in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and in the Kansas City, Missouri, metro area, where he rose to the rank of sergeant.