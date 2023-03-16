A former janitor at Otte Middle School in Blair, Nebraska, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for sending a sexually explicit photo to a student.

Under a plea agreement, Orlando Blair, 25, of Omaha will consecutively serve three years for enticement by an electronic device, two years for intentional child abuse and three years for criminal attempt of visual depiction of sexually explicit content with a child as a participant or portrayed observer, according to court records.

According to an affidavit, three students at the middle school approached principal Brett Schwartz in May 2022 with information about Blair sending an explicit photo to a 14-year-old female student, The World-Herald previously reported. A search of the student's phone found a photo of Blair's genitals sent via Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

A police officer and school officials then met with Blair, who voluntarily turned over his cellphone for inspection, the affidavit said. Blair told the officer that he had received explicit photos from the female student and responded with the sexually explicit photo of himself.

