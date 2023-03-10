Three former Lincoln police officers who were fired after making allegations of pervasive sexual discrimination and harassment in the department have filed claims against the city alleging the police chief made false statements to the news media about them.

The claims filed by Luke Bonkiewicz, Sara Khalil and Angela Sands with the city clerk seek an unspecified amount of financial redress based on damage to their reputations.

"We believe Chief (Teresa) Ewins should be held accountable for the numerous untrue statements she made that placed us in a false light, disparaged us and harmed our reputations," Bonkiewicz said in a prepared statement.

The city attorney reviews such administrative claims and recommends to the City Council whether they should be paid or denied. They are often a precursor to lawsuits, and are required before filing certain lawsuits against the city.

The claims, filed in January, allege Ewins made false comments to various news outlets about the officers. Not all the statements name the officers but were made during interviews in response to questions about cases involving the specific officers.

The statements address why the officers were fired and in some cases Ewins says she was commenting because of the public interest in the cases and the department’s efforts to be more transparent.

Transparency — and the chief's efforts to provide it — has been a central issue during her tenure, beginning with her hiring, when the mayor said that, in addition to the endorsement of the police union, her commitment to transparency and community relations pushed her to the top of the list of finalists.

Months later, at a town-hall style meeting, participants peppered her with questions about both her willingness to release certain records regarding police misconduct and a radio interview she did that addressed Sands' firing.

City Attorney Yohance Christie declined to comment.

Bonkiewicz, Khalil and Sands are among seven police officers and two Lincoln Fire and Rescue employees who have come forward publicly with allegations of systematic harassment, discrimination and retaliation in the city’s two public safety agencies.

Khalil and Sands are among four current and former officers who have filed lawsuits against LPD and the city alleging they experienced sexual discrimination and harassment, and were fired for reporting it.

Bonkiewicz is among three former police officers who have filed charges of discrimination with the state’s Equal Opportunity Commission. He alleges he was retaliated against for reporting harassment to his superiors at LPD and to city officials.

His claim with the city contends Ewins gave a statement to the Journal Star in response to a question about the decision to suspend him, which the mayor’s office forwarded to 10/11 news. The statement doesn’t name him, but says an employee didn’t “fully and accurately” provide information to an internal affairs investigator. The claim alleges the statements were made before an investigation had ensued.

Khalil’s claim mentions comments by Ewins to the Journal Star regarding the decision to fire her as a result of a worker’s compensation issue, as well as a Facebook post that doesn’t name her, and an interview with KFOR-AM.

Sands’ claim involves an interview with KFOR, in which Ewins says Sands was fired for “untruthfulness and the lack of supervision” in a case involving an officer she supervised.

Her claim alleges Ewins' statements about her were retaliatory, and mentions the town hall meeting, where Ewins said department policy is not to discuss personnel matters.

All the claims allege the statements made about the officers are not true, put the former officers in a false light and were highly offensive. Because Ewins acted with “reckless disregard” they constitute an invasion of privacy and hurt them professionally, the claims allege.

Top Journal Star photos for March 2023