Former Lincoln sportswriter pleads not guilty in child sex assault case

Rosenthal was a writer for the University of Nebraska athletic department from 2016 to 2020 and previously covered Husker sports, high school sports and horse racing for the Journal Star from 2001 to 2016.

The first of the four alleged assaults happened between Dec. 22 and Dec. 23 in 2017, according to the complaint filed in Nemaha County. The last incident occurred sometime between Feb. 9 and Feb. 17 of 2018.

Rosenthal's arrest affidavit has been sealed. Each felony charge carries a mandatory minimum sentencing of 15 years.

The investigation into Rosenthal also resulted in child pornography charges in Lancaster County, where he lives.

The Lancaster County Attorney's Office in August charged Rosenthal with two counts of generating child pornography and one count of possessing it. The case involves the same victim he's accused of sexually assaulting in Nemaha County, according to court filings.

Rosenthal is being held at the Nemaha County Jail on a $1 million bond. He would need to pay $100,000 bail to be released.