OMAHA -- A former Nebraska corrections employee who gave birth in December now faces a felony charge after DNA testing confirmed that a convicted murderer is likely the father of the baby boy.

Samantha Cedillo, 31, was charged Wednesday in a warrant in Douglas County with sexual abuse of an inmate. The charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison and no required minimum sentence. She was not yet in custody as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities had recently collected the DNA of the infant, who was born in December, and the inmate, James E. Price, who is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in connection with a 1995 homicide. Lab testing in mid-January revealed that Price, 47, could not be excluded as the father of the child.

The baby’s mother, Cedillo, had worked as a non-clinical program manager and oversaw three inmates at the Omaha Correctional Center last spring, one of whom was Price.

Nebraska law prohibits anyone from subjecting an inmate or parolee to sexual penetration or sexual contact.

Although the relationship between Cedillo and Price may be a legitimate, loving one, based on messages between the two, consent is not a valid defense, according to state law.

According to affidavits filed by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator:

* Cedillo, of Council Bluffs, oversaw programs not involving substance abuse or medical needs at the Omaha Correctional Center, 2323 Ave. J. Cedillo had an office in the library and wore a gun belt while on the job.

* She was in her second stint as an employee for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services — she started in June 2021 and had previously worked at the center from April 2018 to July 2019, said Dayne Urbanovsky, a spokesman for the department.

* In November 2021, informants told prison staff that they suspected Cedillo, then 30, was having an inappropriate relationship with her library clerk, then-46-year-old Price.

* Over the next four months, staff members observed and documented at least 10 questionable interactions between the two or prison code of conduct violations by Cedillo.

* One rule that was routinely broken was that Cedillo and Price were in her office with the door shut or partially closed — in several different instances lasting from three minutes to roughly an hour. A motion-activated security camera captured part of Cedillo’s office, so staff members were able to corroborate the two’s interactions.

Urbanovsky declined to answer specific questions about prison policies regarding contact between staff and inmates and said only that it “ranges based on the position of the staff member and the type of communication required.”

Deputy Warden Shawn Freese had given Cedillo a verbal warning, then removed Price from his library clerk job and later told Cedillo and Price to avoid contact with each other except during “an active, non-clinical program session.”

Yet the two continued to talk in the library and in Cedillo’s office — staff members even reported that Cedillo blew kisses to Price, an allegation she denied.

On March 30, video surveillance captured Cedillo taking off her radio belt when Price was in her office. The two moved behind the door, out of the camera’s view. The camera stopped recording for three minutes until a correctional employee entered the library, triggering the camera’s motion sensors.

“Cedillo hurries back to her chair,” staff members wrote in a report. “She appears to be adjusting her shirt and bra. Her shirt is untucked, and her hair is in a loose ponytail.”

Cedillo had entered her office with her shirt tucked and her hair in a bun. The entire interaction occurred within roughly 12 minutes.

Freese asked Cedillo to file an incident report justifying the interaction. She turned angry and said she was fed up with having to explain. She resigned that day.

“After having gone through this conversation before and having put in my notice once before withdrawing it, I have made the decision to discontinue working for NDCS,” she wrote in an incident report.

Investigators later found a baby registry created by Cedillo, with a due date in mid-December — nine months after that March interaction.

State patrol investigators interviewed Cedillo in July, and showed her the video of the March 30 interaction. Cedillo said she couldn’t remember why they were both in her office and said she had untucked her shirt because it was uncomfortable.

Cedillo denied rumors that she was having sex with inmates and staff and said she resigned because she felt her concerns about verbal assault and physical intimidation from inmates were not taken seriously. State Patrol Investigator CJ Alberico noted that Cedillo didn’t mention that at all in her resignation letter.

After Cedillo left her job at the correctional center, she and Price continued to message each other — either via an illegal phone that Price had possession of in his cell and later destroyed when authorities searched for it, or via legitimate prison communications.

Cedillo was approved to send letters and messages to Price through the correctional communication system. The two exchanged 14 letters and 371 emails and messages as of early January and also spoke on the phone.

They had nicknames for each other, told each other they loved each other and recorded Nov. 22 as their “anniversary.” They talked about family, her pregnancy and her baby shower. In letters, Cedillo said the baby was her first and “planned only child” and also wrote sexually graphic messages.

“I took care of him so he’s growing bigger,” Cedillo messaged Price in October. “Also I like to push on his head so he moves.”

“You better be nice to him,” Price responded.

“It’s kind of cute. He does get irritated when I push on him,” Cedillo messaged Price in October. “I wish you could feel this. We’d be up all night botherin (sic) him.”

Two months later, Cedillo sent messages to Price when she was having contractions and going into labor at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

“I can’t sleep Mama. Tell me what’s going on?” Price wrote.

“Just got to hospital annoyed with nurses and this (expletive) hospital but otherwise I’m good,” Cedillo responded.

“You are amazing babe and I love you so very much,” Price said.

“Thank you baby. It’s getting harder but it seems to be progressing,” she said.

After the boy was born, Cedillo told Price she would send photos “once they’re approved.”

“I’m so thankful you are allowing me to be a part of your lives and to step in as this little one’s father means the world to me,” Price wrote. “I hope I can make you both proud. Love you.”

