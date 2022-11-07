Former Nebraska State Patrol trooper accused of sexually assaulting Omaha girl, 15

OMAHA — A former Nebraska state trooper accused of raping a 15-year-old Omaha girl has been charged with six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Brandon Dolezal, 25, appeared Friday in Douglas County Court, where he was ordered held without bail. He also faces one count of child enticement.

According to an affidavit, Omaha police officers went to Omaha Skutt High School on Tuesday to investigate a report of a missing girl.

Officers were told that the 15-year-old girl had gotten into a pickup truck and left the area with a man, later identified as Dolezal. The pickup returned to the school’s parking lot, and a school administrator stopped Dolezal from leaving until police could arrive.

Dolezal initially told officers that he was 18 years old and a senior at Millard West High School, according to a police report.

The girl told police that Dolezal had sexually assaulted her in the pickup. She said they had been communicating through Snapchat and that he knew she was only 15.

Dolezal told police that he spoke with the girl via Snapchat and that he picked her up from Skutt High School.

Dolezal was arrested in May 2021 on suspicion of child enticement and possession of child pornography. He had been placed on administrative leave in February 2021 when officials learned of an investigation into his behavior and was fired in March 2021 after an internal investigation, the patrol has said.

He was charged in Scotts Bluff County with 12 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of child enticement with an electronic device and two counts of intentional child abuse.

Authorities said a teen at Gering High School told a school resource officer that two girls were messaging with an older man on Snapchat. One of the girls sent explicit photos to Dolezal and the conversations were sexual in nature, officials said.

Dolezal had posted 10% of his $300,000 bail to get out of jail and was awaiting trial in that case.