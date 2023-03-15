A former Nebraska State Patrol trooper was sentenced Monday to a lengthy prison term after being convicted of first-degree sexual assault of 13-year-old Bellevue girl.

Brandon Dolezal, 25, was sentenced in Sarpy County District Court to 20 to 40 years in prison. The term, which is cut in half under state sentencing guidelines, means Dolezal must serve 10 years in prison before he is eligible for parole and 20 before he must be released.

“It would not have been possible to prosecute this case without the courage of the victim to come forward and the investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office,” said Bonnie Moore, chief deputy for the Sarpy County Attorney. "Dolezal is a predator, and this sentence is representative of his pattern of behavior and likelihood to reoffend."

Dolezal, who was fired in March of 2021, is awaiting trial in Douglas County District Court on six counts of first-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. He also will be sentenced next month in Scotts Bluff County, where he was found guilty of four counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of child enticement.

According to a Douglas County affidavit, Omaha police officers went to Skutt Catholic High School on Nov. 1 to investigate a report of a missing girl. Officers were told that the 15-year-old girl had gotten into a pickup truck and left the area with a man, later identified as Dolezal.

The pickup returned to the school's parking lot, and a school administrator stopped Dolezal from leaving until police could arrive. Dolezal initially told officers that he was 18 years old and a senior at Millard West High School, according to a police report.

The girl told police that Dolezal had sexually assaulted her in the pickup. She said they had been communicating through Snapchat and that he knew she was only 15 years old.

Dolezal told police that he spoke with the girl via Snapchat and that he picked her up from Skutt High School.