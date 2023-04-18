The former police chief of Oakland, Nebraska, will be sentenced in July after pleading guilty Friday in federal court to misdemeanor misappropriation of public funds.

Terry Poland, 33, will be sentenced July 25 in Omaha at the U.S. District Court for Nebraska. He faces a penalty of up to a year in federal prison and also would have to pay restitution.

He had served as the city’s police chief since 2015. Last June, he was placed on administrative leave after a state audit alleged that he bought more than $14,000 worth of gift cards at Scheels sporting goods stores with city money.

According to the audit, Poland claimed to have used the gift cards to buy ammunition for the department, but instead spent it on various recreational items. Purchases included a $400 wakeboard, a $700 ice-fishing house and a $950 glass basketball backboard.

The audit also found that Poland and two officers had double-billed hours to both Oakland and nearby Lyons for patrolling the streets of both cities during 2021.

Poland resigned from his position last July and voluntarily surrendered his state law enforcement certification.

