OMAHA — A former Omaha police officer pleaded guilty to production of child pornography in federal court Wednesday.

Christopher Groth, 39, also faces charges of possession and transportation of child pornography, according to court documents. Groth, who was an Omaha police officer for 15 years, was terminated following his indictment in February 2022.

According to the indictment, Groth coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction between September and December 2020.

It also alleges that Groth transported the depiction on or about Feb. 2, 2021, and that he knowingly possessed child pornography on or about June 3, 2021.

Groth had entered a petition to plead guilty in October 2022, but after firing his public defender and hiring a new attorney in December, no longer wanted to enter a guilty plea, court records show.

Groth's sentencing is set for June 5 in Lincoln, according to court records, and a trial for the charges of possession and transportation of child pornography is scheduled for March 21.

