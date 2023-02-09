A former Omaha Public Schools security guard accused of sexually assaulting a child pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County on Tuesday.

Carlos J. Ornelas Ramirez, 24, was employed as a security guard for Omaha Public Schools and worked at Pawnee Elementary in Bellevue.

According to police, on Dec. 10, 2021, Ornelas Ramirez and a student entered a portable classroom at the school where he assaulted the student. The age of the student was not released. He had been working at the school for a little over two months at the time.

School staff contacted police on Dec. 14 after receiving information that a guard might have had sexual contact with a student on school property. Ornelas Ramirez was placed on leave immediately after the district learned of the reported misconduct.

Ornelas Ramirez pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County court Tuesday. He will be sentenced on May 16.

First-degree sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of 50 years.

The 10 richest cities in Nebraska for 2023 10.Bellevue 9. South Sioux City 8. Gering 7. La Vista 6. Columbus 5. Ralston 4. Papillion 3. Schuyler 2. Seward 1. Gretna