Former Waterloo firefighter sentenced to prison for sexual assault

OMAHA -- A former Waterloo firefighter was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for attempted second-degree sexual assault.

Brandon Hanusek, 28, pleaded no contest in September to the amended charge as part of a plea deal. He originally was charged with first-degree sexual assault on a person who was physically or mentally incapable of consenting, stemming from an incident in February 2021 in which 28-year-old Kelsey Imhof alleged Hanusek drugged and raped her.

Under the original charge, Hanusek would have faced up to 50 years in prison.

Imhof said in October 2021 that she had met Hanusek over Facebook when he sent her a friend request. The two didn’t know each other, but they were in the same Steamfitters and Plumbers Local 464 union.

They made plans to meet up at a bar along with three co-workers, one of whom was Imhof’s friend. On Feb. 26, 2021, they went to Holiday Lounge near 79th Street and West Dodge Road, where Imhof said she had 1½ drinks. They then went to Harold’s Bar near 85th and Blondo Streets, where she had one drink that Hanusek bought for her.

One of the co-workers left his credit card at Holiday Lounge, and Imhof offered to go get it for him. Hanusek drove. Imhof said that she began to feel drunk while at the Holiday Lounge and remembered playing shuffleboard upon returning to Harold’s, but couldn’t remember anything else about the evening until she woke up naked and violently vomiting in Hanusek’s bathroom.

It was between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when Imhof woke up covered in bruises, unable to stand up for hours due to her calves spasming and in extreme vaginal and anal pain. Imhof thought that she had been drugged.

Imhof emerged from the bathroom after about two hours and saw Hanusek passed out on the couch. After getting dressed in a bra and underwear, she locked herself in the bathroom and continued to vomit every 5 to 10 minutes until she felt well enough to leave in the early afternoon.

Hanusek told Imhof, and later told investigators, that he blacked out and didn’t remember what had happened that night. He said he had attempted to take Imhof home, but her door was locked and her garage keypad wasn’t working. Imhof said she did not lock her door and did not have a keypad on her garage.

After confiding in her sister, Imhof went to the hospital and completed a rape kit on Feb. 27, 2021. Hanusek willingly provided his DNA to police, which matched that collected in the rape kit.

Marcus Sladek, Hanusek’s attorney, argued that Hanusek was a strong candidate for probation, noting he has a very minor criminal history and scored at a low to medium risk for reoffense. Many family members also wrote letters of support for Hanusek, which the judge noted.

In a short statement, Hanusek said that he hopes that Imhof finds peace and that he never intended to hurt her.

“I still don’t believe that this case represents who I am,” he told the court.

Prosecutor Erin Hurley argued that releasing Hanusek on probation would depreciate the seriousness of the crime. She said that Hanusek’s criminal history and personal attributes were irrelevant considering the violent nature of the offense.

“I often wonder what people would say in these letters if they saw the pictures that I see,” Hurley said in reference to the letters of support for Hanusek. “This was an assault. You don’t get your first sexual assault free in Douglas County just because you’ve had a good life.”

Judge Jeffrey Lux agreed. In handing down the maximum sentence, Lux said that he thinks that Imhof was incapable of consenting that night. He indicated that he wasn’t persuaded by Hanusek’s claims that he couldn’t remember anything that happened, and noted the numerous “terrible” photos showing the bruises on Imhof’s body.

Quiet sobs echoed through the courtroom on Imhof’s side of the gallery as Lux read the sentence.

After the sentencing, Imhof said, “While in the most uncomfortable situation I have endured, Judge Lux made me feel more heard, and more human, than anyone in the justice system has throughout such a long, devastating process. Given so many unfortunate events, I feel today’s sentence was the best possible outcome and I’m relieved to have regained some faith in our justice system.”

Hanusek will serve a year and a half in prison under Nebraska’s good-time law. He will be required to register as a sex offender.