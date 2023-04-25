A former high school and junior high teacher at a northeast Nebraska school will stand trial for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old male student.

Cali Heikes, 26, of Winside waived her right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Monday in Wayne County Court. Heikes is charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse by a school employee and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse by a school employee, all felonies.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office reviewed a call to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services hotline from a mental health therapist about a possible sexual relationship between Heikes and the student. The investigating deputy recalled a January traffic stop of the student who indicated that his friend "Cali" was in a separate vehicle.

The student's guardians later told investigators that the boy asked them how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old woman. The guardians warned the boy that such a relationship would be illegal.

The student told investigators that his relationship with Heikes began around mid-December. He said they had sexual intercourse twice and physical contact on at least three other occasions.

