Former youth soccer coach in Gretna pleads no contest to attempted child enticement

OMAHA -- A former youth soccer coach faces one to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest Tuesday to attempted enticement of a child.

Kyle Marek, 48, of Omaha, entered a plea agreement in Sarpy County District Court. In exchange for Marek’s plea, a charge of child enticement was amended to attempted enticement. A charge of tampering with a witness was dismissed.

Marek is a former coach for the Gretna Elite Academy Soccer Club and a former assistant coach for the Papillion-La Vista school district. Prosecutors said Marek sent inappropriate Snapchat messages to two juveniles, then 14 and 15 years old, between March and April 2021.

“Youth athletics should be a safe place for all children. Instead, Marek used his role as coach to gain influence and access to these victims,” Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said in a written statement. “It took a lot of courage for these victims to come forward, and hopefully their actions will inspire others to speak up.”

Annette Eyman, a spokeswoman for the Papillion-La Vista schools, said after Marek’s arrest in May 2021 that the juveniles involved were not believed to be students in the district. Marek, who was not otherwise employed by the district, was terminated after his arrest.

