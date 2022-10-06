 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County

  • 0

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a person's body was found Wednesday in Clay County.

Foul play is suspected, the patrol said. 

A person working in the area found the body along Road 26 east of Harvard and alerted the Clay County Sheriff's Office, which asked the patrol to conduct the investigation. 

Investigators had not yet identified the body Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing. 

Harvard is about 18 miles east of Hastings.

Grappling with nation-leading prison growth, Nebraska officials are looking at ways to expand the state's problem-solving courts as a potential solution.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One airlifted after Iowa home explosion

One airlifted after Iowa home explosion

Authorities are investigating a home explosion that severely burned a Chillicothe man. Wapello County Sheriff Don Phillips said a 911 call came in Tuesday. Crews located a nearly leveled home. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

"Women, life, freedom": Swedish MEP cuts hair to stand with Iranian women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News