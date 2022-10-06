Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a person's body was found Wednesday in Clay County.
Foul play is suspected, the patrol said.
A person working in the area found the body along Road 26 east of Harvard and alerted the Clay County Sheriff's Office, which asked the patrol to conduct the investigation.
Investigators had not yet identified the body Wednesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.
Harvard is about 18 miles east of Hastings.
