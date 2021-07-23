Founder of The Good Life bar in Omaha now in jail; bar has new owners

A former Omaha bar owner was in jail Friday after an arrest warrant had been issued for him.

The warrant, signed by a Sarpy County judge Wednesday, alleges that Chad McMahon tampered with a witness and with evidence in a pending lawsuit against him.

The lawsuit filed against McMahon, founder and former owner of The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill, stems from a confrontation between McMahon and a 63-year-old man at a bar on April 1.

In a complaint, the man alleges that McMahon assaulted him while they were both patrons at a Sarpy County bar. The assault allegedly occurred after the man had approached McMahon about an overcharge on his credit card he had received while a customer at The Good Life.

As the man tried to leave the bar, McMahon allegedly tackled him from behind, breaking the man’s ribs.

McMahon was listed in Sarpy County Jail records as of just before 3 a.m. Friday.