A 10-year-old child was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car full of children crashed Thursday morning in northwest Lincoln, according to police.

A 15-year-old child was driving the car when it crashed into a median pillar on Cornhusker Highway near Northwest Sixth Street at around 7 a.m. Thursday, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The driver, a 15-year-old front-seat passenger and a 6-year-old who had been in the back seat all suffered minor injuries in the crash, Vollmer said.

The 10-year-old passenger who suffered life-threatening injuries was sitting in the back seat, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.