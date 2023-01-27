Four dead in Grundy County U.S. 20 rollover

WELLSBURG — Four people were killed and others were injured Friday morning when a 15-passenger van rolled on U.S. Highway 20 in Grundy County.

The Iowa State Patrol reported that the single-vehicle accident happened at 6:49 a.m. as the van was westbound near the Wellsburg exit. The driver lost control on slick roads and the vehicle entered the median. The van rolled over and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

The 15-passenger van was occupied by 13 passengers.

"At this time we are able to confirm four fatalities and multiple others injured," according to a news release from Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the State Patrol's public information officer. "The injured parties have been taken to Waterloo and Grundy County health care facilities."

Victims' identities have not been released. More information is expected to be available on the Iowa State Patrol crash reports website.

Photos: Homicide, Dawson Street, Jan. 26, 2023 012623jr-homicide-dawson-1 012623jr-homicide-dawson-3 012623jr-homicide-dawson-2 012623jr-homicide-dawson-4 012623jr-homicide-dawson-5 012623jr-homicide-dawson-6