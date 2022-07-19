 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four people shot early Tuesday morning at central Lincoln duplex

One man is in critical condition and another three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after all four were shot early Tuesday morning outside a central Lincoln duplex, according to police.

Officers who responded to several reports of gunshots near 28th and T streets about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday found evidence of gunfire but no victims on scene, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release. Neighbors told police a dark sedan fled the area immediately following the shooting.

A short time later, four people — three adults and one teen — showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 36-year-old woman was treated and released for gunshot injuries to her right leg and arm. A 23-year-old man was treated and released for gunshot injuries to his right shoulder. A 15-year-old boy was treated and released for a gunshot injury to his foot. And a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering multiple gunshot injuries.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning and the department has not identified suspects.

Asked if the at-large shooter or shooters represent a threat the public, a department spokesman pointed to the news release, which did not indicate whether there is an ongoing threat. Reached by phone, LPD's criminal investigations captain directed questions back to the public information office. 

Investigators spent Tuesday morning combing the area surrounding the duplex and canvassing the neighborhood, seeking video of the shooting and its aftermath.

A neighbor who reported the shooting to police early Tuesday morning told the Journal Star she heard close to a dozen rounds fired in quick succession before calling police. The woman, who has lived in the area for nearly 20 years, said the gunshots came with a staccato rhythm, likely from a handgun.

Other neighbors said they originally figured the gunshots were fireworks being discharged. And some slept through the noise entirely.

Two residents who occupy a home near 30th and T streets said they woke up Tuesday morning to find blood on their porch and doorbell footage of a gunshot victim asking for help. They hadn't heard the pleas the night before.

