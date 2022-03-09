Four suspects in string of Omaha, Lincoln robberies hit with federal charges

Four suspects who were arrested last week after firing on Omaha police amid a pursuit in the Douglas County city have now been charged in federal court for their alleged role in a string of eastern Nebraska robberies.

Quincy Louis, 25, Djuan Beverly, 23, Faye-Lynn Hardesty, 19, and Adrionna Leeper, 22, have all been charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and firearms conspiracy along with 13 other federal charges in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska, according to new filings.

The group was taken into custody shortly after 3 a.m. March 1 after a masked, armed man robbed the QuikTrip at 5005 S. 108th St. in Omaha before fleeing, according to police.

That's when, police say, the suspects fired shots at officers.

The pursuit extended into Sarpy County, where all four suspects were arrested. After the arrests, Omaha Police announced they had tied the group to eight robberies in that city.

Now, federal investigators have tied the four suspects to 15 robberies, including 12 in the Omaha area and three in Lincoln.

The string of alleged robberies began in Omaha Feb. 24, when four individuals entered a Midwest Smoke Shop at 7010 Dodge St., where an employee told investigators that one of the four demanded money and a cellphone, according to federal court filings.

In their first alleged robbery, the group left only with money from the tip jar and never flashed a gun, Omaha Investigator Jon Martin wrote in the affidavit for their arrest.

But a day later, the group is accused of robbing three gas stations and two Family Dollar stores, Martin wrote in the affidavit. In four of the instances, store employees told police that the masked man who robbed the store had wielded a handgun.

Louis, Beverly, Hardesty and Leeper are accused of carrying out another five robberies over the span of three days, striking gas stations and smoke shops in the Omaha area and a Romantix in Council Bluffs between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, Martin wrote.

Then, according to the affidavit, the group appeared in Lincoln, robbing three gas stations in the early-morning hours of March 1 before heading back to Omaha, where they encountered police after robbing the QuikTrip just before 3 a.m., police say.

In each of the robberies — save for the first attempt at the smoke shop on Dodge Street, when all four suspects entered the store — a single, masked man had carried out the robberies, according to the affidavit.

It's not clear what role each suspect is alleged to have played in the robberies.

Police believe Louis is the man who carried out the robberies, and who shot at police as the group fled the morning they were arrested, Martin wrote. Investigators found a Glock handgun near where he was taken into custody.

And Beverly is thought to have driven the getaway car, Martin wrote, a Nissan Versa with Florida plates.

But police believe all four suspects helped plan the robberies and were on-hand for the pursuit that ended in Sarpy County March 1. And all four suspects are now facing the same federal charges.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

