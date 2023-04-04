A Fremont man who is accused of stabbing a 4-month-old infant to death in January 2021 was acquitted on the grounds of insanity last month and will now undergo psychological testing to determine whether he is a danger to himself or others.

Alexander Hernandez, 21, of Fremont is scheduled to appear for a hearing in district court in Fremont on April 13. Dr. Jennifer Cimpl-Bohn, a psychologist with the Nebraska Regional Center, will present her analysis and assessment to the court of his potential danger to others or himself.

Hernandez has been held at the Saunders County jail since 2021 after he was alleged to have to have stabbed his 4-month-old cousin more than 20 times, resulting in her death, on Jan. 8, 2021.

The infant was being cared for by Hernandez’s two parents while her own parents were seeking treatment for substance abuse issues. The girl was stabbed more than 20 times in the chest and torso as she slept, and died after being transported to a medical facility.

Hernandez was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, a Class 1A felony and a weapons charge. Those charges could have resulted in a sentence up to life in prison.

Hernandez was ruled not guilty by reason of insanity by District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall on March 17, which could mean a possible sentence to a mental health facility rather than state prison under Nebraska law.