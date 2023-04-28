A Fremont police officer arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in a small Iowa town resigned from the Fremont Police Department on Monday, Nebraska officials confirmed Thursday.

According to the Harrison County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office, Fremont police Officer Payton L. Boston, 31, was arrested at 4:40 a.m. April 2 in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on suspicion of OWI.

Boston was booked into the Harrison County Jail and later released, sheriff’s officials said.

If convicted, Boston could face punishment from a judge in Iowa, including possible revocation of his driver’s license for up to six months as well as potential fines or installation of an ignition "interlock" device if determined appropriate by the court.

Boston was hired at the Fremont Police Department in February 2018 after a three-year career as a corrections officer for the State of Nebraska. He graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in 2018.

Boston’s resignation is the third employee departure from the Fremont Police Department since March 1.

