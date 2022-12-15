 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Fremont woman killed when car leaves roadway and strikes a tree

  • Updated
  • 0

A 23-year-old Fremont woman was killed Wednesday evening when the car she was driving crashed just east of Fremont.

About 6:45 p.m., Dodge County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 275 south of Old Highway 8, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported. A 2016 Honda Civic driven by Amalia Cabrera left the roadway and struck a tree. Cabrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Cabrera was not wearing a seat belt, but the car's airbags deployed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News