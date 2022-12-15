Fremont woman killed when car leaves roadway and strikes a tree

A 23-year-old Fremont woman was killed Wednesday evening when the car she was driving crashed just east of Fremont.

About 6:45 p.m., Dodge County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 275 south of Old Highway 8, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported. A 2016 Honda Civic driven by Amalia Cabrera left the roadway and struck a tree. Cabrera was pronounced dead at the scene.