Fugitive sex offenders rounded up in statewide sweep of Iowa

WATERLOO — Federal marshals and local authorities have arrested at least 13 fugitive sex offenders during a recent roundup in Iowa.
At least one of the offenders was from Waterloo.
According to court records, Damon Nigel Howze, 46, had signed out of the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility on June 2 for a job interview.
It wasn’t clear if he got the job, but authorities said he didn’t return to the facility.
And his GPS ankle bracelet sent out a tamper alert and was later found in the area of East Sixth and Mulberry streets, no longer attached to Howze’s ankle.
Howze — who is required to register as a sex offender because of a conviction for gross sexual assault in Maine in 2008 and was at the facility for an earlier registration violation — was placed on escape status, and on Thursday he was arrested for voluntary absence and failure to register.
During the statewide sweep, authorities with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force seized two firearms and ammunition along with drugs, according to the U.S. Marshals Services. Of the arrests, seven of the suspects had prior convictions for sex crimes against children.
“Much of the success of this operation can be attributed to the vigilant efforts of our community members,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Phil Hartung. “Throughout this operation, tips were received through the Iowa Sex Offender Registry’s tip line and through the United State Marshals tip line.”
The U.S. Marshals are offering cash rewards for information directly leading to the arrest of sex offenders who are non-compliant. Tips submitted are confidential, anonymous and are processed by the Marshals Service.
According to the Marshals, Iowa has 6,549 people on its sex offender registry, and about 49 listed as “most wanted.” The list can be found at
www.iowasexoffender.gov/mostwanted . Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Alexandra Storm
Alexandra Storm
Missing Since: Nov 26, 2020
Missing From: Mason City, IA
DOB: 2004
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Green
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen on November 26, 2020.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Mason City Police Department (Iowa) 1-641-421-3636
NCMEC: 1411860
Hailey Coleman
Hailey Coleman
Missing Since: July 7, 2020
Missing From: West Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Lt. Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 100 lbs
Hailey may dye her hair to a different color.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1408938
Jamira Debose Osbourne
Jamira Debose Osbourne
Missing Since: Sept. 18, 2020
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 2003
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
RaceBlack
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 135 lbs
Jamira was last seen on September 18, 2020.
1-800-843-5678
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department (Iowa) 1-319-286-5491
NCMEC: 1403624
Breasia Terrell
Breasia Terrell
Missing Since: July, 10, 2020
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 2009
Age Now: 11
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'5"
Weight: 75 lbs
She was last seen July 10, 2020
1-800-843-5678
or
Davenport Police Department (Iowa) 1-563-326-7979
NCMEC: 1395812
Contributed
Julian Murray
Julian Murray
Missing Since: April 27, 2020
Missing From: Woodward, IA
DOB 2005
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 140 lbs
He may still be in the local area, or he may travel to Des Moines, Iowa.
NCMEC: 1389953
Call 1-800-843-5678
or
Woodward Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-438-2560
Daniela Salinas-mejia
Daniela Salinas-mejia
Missing Since: Feb 15, 2017
Missing From: Sioux City, IA
DOB 2000
Age Now: 20
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 130 lbs
Daniela was last seen on February 15, 2017
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Sioux City Police Department 712-279-6960
NCMEC: 1292642
Jade Colvin
Jade Colvin
Missing Since: Jun 10, 2016
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2002
Age Now: 18
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 135 lbs
When Jade was last seen, her hair was dyed auburn. She may dye her hair.
Contact
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1408941
Fredrick Workman
Fredrick Workman
Missing Since: Aug 2, 2013
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1998
Age Now:22
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color:Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 145 lbs
He was last seen on August 2, 2013. Fredrick has a scar under his chin. He may use the alias last name Shields. Fredrick may go by the nickname Fred.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1222001
Benjamin Roseland
Benjamin Roseland
Missing Since: Feb 9, 2008
Missing From: Clinton, IA
DOB: 1988
Age Now: 32
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height5'11"
Weight: 175 lbs
He was last seen at home on February 9, 2008. He has a vertical scar which extends from his lower lip to his chin, a scar on the right side of his mouth, a scar on the left side of his nose, and a scar on the upper left side of his chest. His nickname is Ben.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Clinton Police Department 563-243-1458
NCMEC: 1092332
Erin Pospisil
Erin Pospisil
Missing Since: June 3, 2001
Missing From: Cedar Rapids, IA
DOB: 1986
Age Now: 34
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 125 lbs
She was last seen at home on June 3, 2001 and she has not been seen or heard from since that day. She has a small scar above her left eye. When she was last seen, Erin had red highlights in her hair.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Cedar Rapids Police Department 319-286-5491
NCMEC: 919997
Marc Allen
Marc Allen
Missing Since: March 29, 1986
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB:1972
Age Now: 48
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 85 lbs
He was last seen leaving his home is Des Moines, Iowa, on March 29, 1986. He was on his way to a friend's home, but never arrived. The last time he was seen, Marc was wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jean shorts, white socks, and gray tennis shoes.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department 515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1053047
Eugene Martin
Eugene Martin
Missing Since: Aug 12, 1984
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1970
Age Now: 50
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 110 lbs
He was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. as he was delivering newspapers. A paper bag was found outside of Des Moines with papers still inside. He has a scar on his right knee and has had a broken right wrist.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Des Moines Police Department- Missing Persons Unit - 515-283-4864 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601815
John Gosch
John Gosch
Missing Since: Sep 5, 1982
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 1969
Age Now: 51
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Lt. Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 140 lbs
He was last seen delivering newspapers. He has facial freckles, a gap between his front teeth, a birthmark on his left cheek, and a horseshoe-shaped scar on his tongue.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
West Des Moines Police Department 515-223-3211 Or Your Local FBI
NCMEC: 601763
Kimberly Doss
Kimberly Doss
Missing Since: Sep 1, 1982
Missing From: Davenport, IA
DOB: 1966
Age Now: 54
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 120 lbs
She was last seen in the Davenport, Iowa area on September 1, 1982. Kimberly has not been seen or heard from since. She may use the alias name of Kimberly Kathleen Gardner. She has a gap between her two front teeth.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Davenport Police Department 563-388-3664
NCMEC: 601057
Colleen Simpson
Colleen Simpson
Missing Since: Oct 5, 1975
Missing From: Bedford, IA
DOB: 1960
Age Now: 60
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 90 lbs
She was last seen at home where she disappeared during the night. Colleen has a scar on her right forearm.
Call 911 or 800-THE-LOST
or
Taylor County Sheriff's Office 712-523-2153
NCMEC: 601905
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
Missing Since: July 1, 2020
Missing From: Dubuque, Iowa
DOB: 2005
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 170 lbs
Caleb may still be in the local area or may travel to Midlothian, Illinois.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Dubuque Police Department (Iowa) 1-563-589-4415
NCMEC: 1408857
Xavior Harrelson
Xavior Harrelson
Missing Since: May 27, 2021
Missing From: Montezuma, IA
DOB: 2010
Age Now: 11
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 4'9"
Weight: 100 lbs
Xavior was last seen on May 27, 2021.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office (Iowa) 1-641-623-5679
NCMEC: 1421892
Alyssa Dluzak
Alyssa Dluzak
Missing Since: Aug 27, 2021
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2004
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'10"
Weight: 110 lbs
She may be in the company of a juvenile male. They may travel out of state. Alyssa is biracial. She is Hispanic and White. Alyssa may go by the nickname Aly.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
DeMoines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1430506
Fatima Conteh
Fatima Conteh
Missing Since: May 19, 2022
Missing From: Des Moines, IA
DOB: 2006
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'11"
Weight: 120 lbs
She has tattoos on her chest, left forearm and right shoulder.
ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT
1-800-843-5678
or
Des Moines Police Department (Iowa) 1-515-283-4811
NCMEC: 1450978
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.