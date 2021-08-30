Grand Island man dies after being struck by pickup truck; woman arrested

A 62-year-old Grand Island woman has been arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend on a Grand Island street.

Michelle S. Robinson is accused of being under the influence of prescription drugs at the time of the collision, which killed Antonio N. Antonio, 45, of Grand Island, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The drugs had been prescribed for Robinson, Duering said, but they had rendered her too impaired to be driving.

Antonio was struck Saturday night near the intersection of Seventh and Eddy streets before he was taken to CHI St. Francis, where he died, Duering said.