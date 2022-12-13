Grand Island teenagers flee from police during pursuit; driver was 13

GRAND ISLAND -- A 13-year-old boy was arrested by Grand Island police on Monday afternoon after they say he sped away from officers attempted to make a traffic stop and later fled on foot.

Grand Island police said they attempted to stop the vehicle just after noon on Monday after spotting it driving erratically.

Police said the car then took off at a high rate of speed on city streets. When officers caught up to the vehicle stopped in a driveway on the 500 block of North White Avenue, police said they detected a strong odor of marijuana.

Police said the 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old male passenger ran from the scene.

The 13-year-old boy was located after fleeing and transported to the police department. He was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco, obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was later transported to Sarpy County Detention Services.

The 15-year-old, who wasn't immediately located, will be referred to the county attorney's office for charges.

Police said a 17-year-old girl in the car was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco, and a 13-year-old girl was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco, having no operator's license, obstructing a police officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

16 countries that fit inside the state of Nebraska Nebraska vs. Cuba Nebraska vs. Ireland Nebraska vs. Austria Nebraska vs. Portugal Nebraska vs. South Korea Nebraska vs. North Korea Nebraska vs. Netherlands and more Nebraska vs. Greece Nebraska vs. Cambodia Nebraska vs. Syria Nebraska vs. Senegal Nebraska vs. Kyrgyzstan