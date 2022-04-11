Grand jury finds State Patrol did not act criminally in August shooting of Juniata man

An Adams County grand jury that investigated the fatal August shooting of a Juniata man at the hands of the State Patrol found the agency's SWAT team committed no criminal conduct in the standoff that proceeded Brooks Hacker's death.

In fact, the 16-member jury's findings indicate law enforcement exhibited remarkable restraint in the four-hour affair, during which Hacker fired 79 rounds from a 9 mm handgun toward his girlfriend and police, including one shot that struck and injured a Lincoln-based trooper.

The jurors, whose identities are permanently sealed, heard nearly 16 hours of testimony from Hacker's relatives, Adams County Sheriff's deputies, State Patrol investigators and the forensic pathologist who examined the 35-year-old's body in the aftermath of the Aug. 11 shooting.

In the end, the jury deliberated for less than an hour, returning a no true bill in the incident, finding "no criminal conduct on the part of any individual that caused or contributed to the cause of death of Brooks Alan Hacker," according to the 391-page grand jury report filed in Adams County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the house Hacker shared with his girlfriend after an argument between the two had escalated and Hacker began shooting toward her as she stood in their backyard near Fifth Street and North Brass Avenue in the Adams County town, about seven miles west of Hastings.

The girlfriend, the first of about a dozen witnesses to testify, told the grand jury that Aug. 10 had been "a real normal day" in the hours and even minutes before her argument with Hacker, who had been "laughing and joking" as the two went to Sonic for dinner earlier in the evening.

She said Hacker, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and muscular dystrophy, "religiously" took his daily medications for both conditions — and he had taken them Aug. 10.

Grand jury records Though they are available for public review, grand jury transcripts are not allowed to be copied under current Nebraska law. In this case, the court in Adams County required the 391-page transcript be reviewed in person, allowing only hand-written notes.

But Hacker, who had been drinking for much of the evening, left their residence to smoke a cigarette for an unusually long time before returning as "a completely different person," she said.

Within an hour, she said, he was shooting at her.

He did not follow her as she retreated farther into the backyard because "he physically couldn't" due to the severity of his muscle disease, which caused progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass, the girlfriend said.

"I wish he would have," she told the jury. "Because he probably would have fallen and that would have been the end of the entire incident. He'd still be alive."

First responders from the Adams County Sheriff's Office and State Patrol established a perimeter around the residence, providing cover as the girlfriend ultimately ran to safety. She was taken to the nearby fire hall, which law enforcement used as its command post throughout the incident.

For much of the next four hours, from about 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Aug. 11, the State Patrol devised a plan to subdue Hacker peacefully while weathering sporadic gunshots he fired from inside the house, troopers told the jury.

Hacker, at times, would go as long as 30 minutes without firing a round before firing in spurts of three or four shots, State Patrol Sgt. JJ Pederson testified.

Over the course of the standoff, Hacker struck three law enforcement vehicles with shots and repeatedly targeted officers themselves, who were staged more than 50 yards away from the house, according to testimony.

"You didn't feel the shots were haphazard?" an alternate juror asked. "You felt they were directly toward police officers?"

"I do," said Kevin Mauck, the chief deputy in Adams County.

As gunfire continued, a State Patrol negotiator made contact with Hacker over the phone.

Nicole Saathoff first called Hacker at about 11 p.m. as she was still on the way to Juniata from the agency's Grand Island headquarters, she told the jury. From the beginning, she said, Hacker was agitated and brief. He told Saathoff he would kill himself before ending their call.

On her second attempt, he made a similar threat.

"At that time, he said he was going to either kill himself or he wanted the police to shoot him," Saathoff told the jury. "That he did not want to come out."

Saathoff's phone calls with Hacker continued for 3½ hours. He had repeatedly vowed to die that night, Saathoff testified. And, as the night went on, he turned his attention to the law enforcement surrounding him, threatening to shoot more officers, and striking a trooper at 1:31 a.m.

Sgt. Ryan Henrichs, a 21-year State Patrol veteran, was at home in the Lincoln area when he was dispatched to Juniata, where he gathered for a briefing in an armored vehicle near North Bowen and Fifth Street early Aug. 11.

Henrichs told the jury that troopers had been briefed on Hacker's physical disabilities and mental health diagnosis and had prioritized deploying nonlethal weapons, such as pepper-ball guns, as they tried to apprehend him.

The operators split into two teams, with Henrichs leading one unit behind an armored vehicle on Fifth Street, northeast of the house.

From there, he watched Hacker exit the front of the house and use the garage as cover, blocking Henrichs' line of vision, the trooper said.

As he looked down the sight of his rifle toward Hacker, he saw a muzzle flash, and felt a bullet pierce his left arm.

"I tried to pick my gun back up and shoot back," he told the jury. "I couldn't get my left arm to work."

Henrichs rolled back behind the armored vehicle and started to apply a tourniquet. Hacker moved back inside the house. No officer fired a shot — and wouldn't for another hour.

"We make our own decisions to shoot," Henrichs said. "Nobody tells us to shoot. Nobody tells us not to shoot. ... So I can't answer what anyone else would have done."

"You didn't have to make an order to fire on the suspect?" the alternate juror asked.

"I would never do that in my career," the sergeant said.

As Henrichs was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, the patrol's sniper team made a decision.

"Provided another opportunity, we had to put a stop to this individual's behavior," Trooper Kyle Gaudreault recalled to the grand jury.

In front of the house, the ground teams devised an entry plan, Trooper Alan Eberle Jr. said. They utilized a small robot to get a better view of the back of the residence, and they got set to deploy tear gas and a rubber projectile to subdue Hacker, Eberle said.

As the troopers prepared to move in, just before 2:30 a.m., Hacker received a phone call from his girlfriend's mom, who was getting set to leave her home in Lincoln to comfort her daughter at the fire hall in Juniata.

The woman called Hacker in an effort to serve as a personal negotiator, she said. She tried to talk him down. She told him to put the gun down in another room and to lie down on the floor, she said.

"He goes, 'I can't go back to jail and they're not going to let me out of this,'" she testified. "And then the phone went dead."

She told the jury Hacker's grandmother, who raised him, had suffered from muscular dystrophy, but his had progressed much faster.

"And I think he just — he did not want to see himself end up like that," she said. "He was just — he was done with the pain."

As the State Patrol moved in, Hacker opened the front door again, firing shots toward the armored vehicles.

Gaudreault, the assigned sniper, had left his post to change the battery in his radio.

Investigator Jonathan Schwarz, the other member of the sniper team assigned to protect Gaudreault, was still stationed in the tree line where they were posted, about 120 yards away from the house.

He had watched Hacker shoot Henrichs an hour before. And he watched through the scope of his Colt M4 as Hacker started to fire toward troopers again.

"So I fired three rounds into the doorway," Schwarz told the jury.

One of them went through Hacker's arm and into his chest, nicking a rib and severing an artery, before exiting through his back, the pathologist told the jury.

Hacker was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I just — he obviously displayed deadly force toward our troopers," Schwarz said in his testimony. "And so I had to stop that threat."

The grand jury, after deliberating for 55 minutes, agreed.

