A 47-year-old Marquette man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife.

Jeffrey Adams allegedly caused the death of Angela Adams, 49, by striking her multiple times, according to a statement from the Nebraska State Patrol. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

Deputies were called to a residence in Marquette at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday. The deputies located Angela Adams deceased inside the home and requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators learned that Adams had been with her husband Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived. A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in.

Investigators have determined that the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck Angela Adams multiple times. Jeffrey Adams then left the home.

Marquette is a village of about 230 people located approximately 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.

