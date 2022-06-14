Hastings man arrested after troopers find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop

A Hastings man was arrested after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than 1 pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Troopers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 281 and 33rd Street in Hastings at about 12:45 p.m. Friday, the patrol said in a press release.

During the traffic stop, a drug-sniffing dog detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A search revealed a little more than 1 pound of meth.

The 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the TRIDENT Drug Task Force. The task force includes the FBI, Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Police Department, Hastings Police Department, Kearney Police Department, Hall County Sheriff's Office, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

