Hastings man pronounced dead after being freed from grain silo

A 34-year-old Hastings man died Monday while trapped inside a grain silo about 25 miles southwest of Hastings. 

Travis Thelander was pronounced dead at the CHS Agri Services Center in Roseland, according to a statement from the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Multiple fire and rescue agencies were called to the scene at about 4 p.m. 

Investigators are attempting to determine how Thelander became trapped in the corn silo, the statement said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

