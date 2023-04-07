The Hastings teenager who was arrested Tuesday after making a "credible threat" of violence toward a student at a Clay County school did so amid a dispute surrounding his ex-girlfriend, investigators alleged in new court filings.

Connor Black-Lintz, 18, messaged a student at Sandy Creek School early Tuesday morning and threatened to break his neck after the student, a teenage boy, started dating Black-Litz's ex girlfriend, according to the court filings.

Soon after Black-Lintz allegedly hurled the threat, a "young male" called the school just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and inquired about the student before telling administrators the teen had a gun and had threatened violence, mentioning school shootings, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Christopher Slocum said in the affidavit for Black-Lintz's arrest.

The school's principal, Jason Searle, called authorities, placed the school under lockdown and pulled the teen who had been the subject of the phone call from class, Slocum said in the affidavit.

Clay County Sheriff's deputies searched the teen's locker but did not find a gun.

The teen told administrators — and law enforcement — that Black-Lintz had sent him threatening messages on Snapchat three minutes before the unidentified "young male" called the school to report the teen had a gun, Slocum said.

Authorities reviewed a screenshot of Black-Lintz's alleged conversation with the teen, in which he told the student "there no doubt in my mind I could crush you," according to the affidavit.

Black-Lintz, who is not a student at Sandy Creek, at one point told the teen that he'd be at the school in 30 minutes, the State Patrol alleged.

The State Patrol found Black-Lintz at a house in Hastings, about 30 miles from the school, and took him into custody.

Prosecutors in Clay County charged Black-Lintz with terroristic threats, a felony, and two misdemeanors: false reporting and intimidation via phone or electronic communications.

In Adams County, prosecutors charged Black-Lintz with felony assault on an officer for allegedly hitting, kicking and spitting on troopers when they arrested him at his father's house in Hastings, according to court records.

Troopers took the 18-year-old to Richard Young Behavioral Health Center in Kearney for an emergency protective custody evaluation Tuesday evening, but he was later taken to the Buffalo County jail after an alleged assault at Richard Young, according to jail booking records.

He remained jailed in Kearney as of Friday.

The threat and subsequent lockdown upended school operations Tuesday at Sandy Creek, forcing administrators to cancel two sporting events scheduled for Tuesday and release students early.

Searle, the school's principal, told troopers the threat "caused panic at the school" and resulted in "major disruption" when parents began pulling their children from school.

