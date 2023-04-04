An 18-year-old Hastings resident is in custody and the Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after the teen made a "credible threat" toward a student at a Clay County school on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The State Patrol and Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to Sandy Creek Schools in Fairfield on Tuesday after a student reported they had received a threat from the 18-year-old, who was not on the school's campus, at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol said in a news release.

School officials also received a call alleging that a Sandy Creek student had a firearm stored in a locker, the State Patrol said.

The school went into lockdown procedures and officials searched the locker but did not locate a gun, according to the news release.

Authorities identified a suspected source of the threats "within minutes," the State Patrol said, and found the teen at a house in Hastings, the seat of neighboring Adams County, about 30 miles from the school.

The 18-year-old, who is not a Sandy Creek student, fought with law enforcement while being taken into custody and spit on a troopers face, the patrol alleged in the news release.

Troopers arrested the teen on suspicion of terroristic threats, false reporting, assault on an officer, resisting arrest and failure to obey a lawful order. The State Patrol did not identify the teen Tuesday.

The exact nature of the threat remains unclear. Cody Thomas, the patrol's spokesman, declined to elaborate on the nature of the threat, citing the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Sandy Creek, part of Southern Nebraska Unified School District No. 5, postponed athletics events that had been scheduled for Tuesday and released students following the lockdown, which ended after the teen's arrest.