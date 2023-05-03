A 49-year-old Hickman man has sued Cass County and two sheriff's deputies who he says threw him down and broke his leg when he tried to leave the Luke Bryan concert last September in the middle of a field with an open beer.

Jason Slama is seeking $117,910 for his medical expenses, plus compensation for his pain and suffering.

In the lawsuit, his attorney, Maren Chaloupka, said one deputy "punitively employed an MMA-type technique to severely fracture Slama’s leg." Then, another "gripped, twisted, and applied force" to his broken leg, and subjected him to a painful wrist lock while forcing him into a police cruiser with his leg broken in two.

Slama is suing Cass County, as well as the two deputies: Cass County Sheriff's Sgt. Wes Ludlow and Sarpy County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Krecklow, who was working at the Sept. 22 concert as part of an interlocal agreement between Cass and Sarpy counties.

Chaloupka said it started when deputies blocked Slama from passing through the gates with the partially consumed can of beer after the concert had ended and told him he needed to finish it or throw it away.

She said Slama asked for legal authority to block him from finishing the beer on the private property outside the gates, which were in the middle of an alfalfa field many feet from any roads or parking.

Though neither deputy could identify a state statute, Slama had tossed his beer before Krecklow approached with a deputy and threatened to arrest him for trespassing.

Believing he hadn't disturbed anyone, Slama asked for the statute number.

In a misdemeanor case where Slama later was fined $500, Slama was described as being "argumentative," and stepping closer to deputies, squaring his shoulders and "staring aggressively" before Krecklow used a leg sweep to put him on the ground.

Chalpoupka described it differently. She said Slama had posed no threat when Krecklow grabbed him, forced him to the ground and stomped on his right leg with enough force to severely break it, then drew a Taser to his back and threatened to shock him.

Slama already was on the ground, face down and in handcuffs with four deputies around him when Ludlow approached.

None activated their body cameras.

Chaloupka said then Ludlow forcibly held Slama to the ground, gripping and applying pressure to his leg that had just been broken by Krecklow's bootheel, and he and another deputy hauled Slama to his feet and to a patrol cruiser.

Slama declined to be medically evaluated that night because he didn't have health insurance. But when the pain grew worse he was evaluated and learned he had broken bones.

Cass County Attorney Chris Perrone told the Omaha World-Herald he couldn't comment on the events of that night, citing pending litigation. But he did say that "none of the law enforcement officers that night had any idea that Mr. Slama had received a broken leg prior to, during, or as a result of his contact with them."

