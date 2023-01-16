Hilgers moves to Nebraska attorney general job with water rights, Biden policy challenge ahead

There's a new attorney general in town.

But Mike Hilgers is no stranger to the Capitol or state government after serving six years in the Legislature as a Lincoln senator, including two years in the challenging role of leading 48 fellow senators as speaker.

There's a lot on his new desk now, including Nebraska water rights and the continuing challenge of human trafficking in the state, along with the approaching Feb. 28 U.S. Supreme Court hearing of arguments in Biden v. Nebraska, a case that will determine whether to allow the Biden administration's 2022 student loan debt relief plan to go into effect.

Hilgers will be in Washington for those arguments.

Nebraska is one of the lead states in challenging the Biden administration's executive action plan that would forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year.

Former Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, along with attorneys general from five other states — Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — filed the case, arguing that the administration exceeded its executive branch authority.

"Congress didn't authorize it," Hilgers said during an interview eight days after he was sworn into office, vacating Lincoln's District 21 legislative seat with two years to go in his second term.

Beau Ballard, Hilgers' former legislative aide, was chosen to fill the vacancy.

Now, Hilgers is "getting to know people" in the attorney general's office, building relationships and getting up to speed on pending cases and investigations.

"The train is going," he said, and decisions are being made.

Hilgers said he will be focused on Nebraska water rights, as that becomes an increasingly important concern.

Nebraska currently is preparing to exercise its rights under a century-old interstate compact that guaranteed access to South Platte River water flowing into the state from Colorado by already funding and preparing to build a $500 million canal system that would capture water from the river in Colorado.

With storm clouds forming between the two states, a spokesperson in the Colorado governor's office has described the so-called Perkins County Canal proposal as "this canal to nowhere."

Hilgers said he assumes his new role with "a good relationship" with the Legislature, although there are new members now that he needs to get to know.

Some senators are "among my closest friends in life, a second family," he said.

Hilgers said he "worked closely" with former Gov. Pete Ricketts as the speaker and expects to have "an outstanding working relationship" with Gov. Jim Pillen.

Ricketts and he have "very similar principles," the attorney general said. "We agreed on a lot — but not everything."

Pillen, he said, is "a very authentic, good person" who puts his family first.

Hilgers said he plans to stay alert to efforts by the Biden administration that may "try to take more power" than is granted by the Constitution.

"This administration sometimes goes outside its lanes. We have to keep a close eye on the administration. It will be a primary focus in this office."

Hilgers said he expects Sen. John Arch of La Vista to be a successful speaker as he begins the challenging task of managing 49 senators.

"It's all about knowing the body," Hilgers said. "It's his body now."

