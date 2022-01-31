How to help the family of Pierce children killed in fire

A rural Pierce family that lost three children in a house fire early Saturday can best be helped by monetary donations, according to community organizers.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at the home of Leroy and Theresa Clausen in northern Nebraska. The parents and one child escaped, but Alex, 17, Candace, 15, and Andrew Clausen, 12, died.

Kate Siebrandt, who coached Candace in wrestling, and Pierce Fire and Rescue suggested in social media posts that monetary donations are the best means of helping the family.

“It breaks my heart at the loss of Candace Clausen, a sophomore student at Pierce High School and one of my wrestling girls, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning,” Siebrandt wrote on social media. “The Clausen family also lost two boys, Alex, a senior, and Andrew, a sixth-grader. The parents and their kindergarten daughter were able to get out safely.”

State Fire Marshal Agency investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the causes of death of the children.

“I have had people ask how they could help,” Siebrandt wrote. “The community and our church families have helped by getting an apartment and stocking it with what they need for now. Monetary donations are now the best option at this point.”

Donations are being accepted through the Pierce wrestling Venmo account: @Pierce-Wrestling. Please say “Gift for Clausen Family,” Siebrandt said.

A post on the Pierce Fire and Rescue Facebook page said benefit funds will be established Monday at two local banks: Midwest Bank, P.O. Box 219, Pierce, NE 68767 and the Elkhorn Valley Bank at 105 S. 2nd St. in Pierce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0