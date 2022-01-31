How to help the family of Pierce children killed in fire

A rural Pierce family that lost three children in a house fire early Saturday can best be helped by monetary donations, according to community organizers.
The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. at the home of Leroy and Theresa Clausen in northern Nebraska. The parents and one child escaped, but Alex, 17, Candace, 15, and Andrew Clausen, 12, died.
Kate Siebrandt, who coached Candace in wrestling, and Pierce Fire and Rescue suggested in social media posts that monetary donations are the best means of helping the family.
“It breaks my heart at the loss of Candace Clausen, a sophomore student at Pierce High School and one of my wrestling girls, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning,” Siebrandt wrote on social media. “The Clausen family also lost two boys, Alex, a senior, and Andrew, a sixth-grader. The parents and their kindergarten daughter were able to get out safely.”
State Fire Marshal Agency investigators determined that the fire was accidental and caused by a wood-burning stove. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the causes of death of the children.
“I have had people ask how they could help,” Siebrandt wrote. “The community and our church families have helped by getting an apartment and stocking it with what they need for now. Monetary donations are now the best option at this point.”
Donations are being accepted through the Pierce wrestling Venmo account: @Pierce-Wrestling. Please say “Gift for Clausen Family,” Siebrandt said.
A post on the Pierce Fire and Rescue Facebook page said benefit funds will be established Monday at two local banks: Midwest Bank, P.O. Box 219, Pierce, NE 68767 and the Elkhorn Valley Bank at 105 S. 2nd St. in Pierce.
A Wisconsin man was arrested in his home early Sunday morning following the Green Bay Packers' Saturday night playoff loss after he allegedly fired a gun at another person he had watched the game with.
An increase in the theft of copper wiring used for streetlights along Interstate 80 exit ramps in Omaha is concerning and frustrating city officials. The cost of the work to replace the missing miles of cables will total more than $170,000.
The case began with a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip indicating that a Facebook user had attempted to share a video of child pornography to another Facebook user, the prosecutor said.
A cellphone found in the staff bathroom of a west Omaha retirement home led to the discovery of multiple videos and charges against an Omaha man accused of recording people while they used the bathroom.
U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher dismissed the 14th Amendment and negligence claims while upholding the First Amendment claim. Sarpy County did not seek to dismiss a claim related to the Fourth Amendment.