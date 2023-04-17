A Howard County man is facing four felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a car crash that left one man dead and three people seriously injured.

Gary Williams, 62, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide-driving under the influence, DUI causing serious bodily injury (three counts), DUI .15-plus with a prior conviction and violating a stop sign.

According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the scene of a fatality crash around 5:30 p.m. April 6. Two vehicles were found near the intersection of U.S. 281 and White Cloud Road near Grand Island.

An investigation found that Williams was reportedly driving eastbound on White Cloud Road in a 2007 Ford Explorer as a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on U.S. 281. Williams allegedly failed to yield at the stop sign prior to entering the interstate, and the Impala struck the Explorer at a high rate of speed.

Four people, including an infant, were in the Impala at the time of the crash. The front-seat passenger, 59-year-old Darren Findley of St. Libory, was declared dead at the scene.

Michelle Findley, the driver of the Impala, and two back-seat passengers suffered serious injuries, including broken bones and internal bleeding. The infant was unharmed.

According to an arrest affidavit for Williams, he allegedly told police that he stopped at the stop sign but still thought he would have enough time to get across the interstate. He reportedly failed both a standardized field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test.

Williams was being held at the Hall County Jail.

