Human remains found in Clinton County landfill

CLINTON — Human remains have been found in the Clinton County landfill, authorities said Monday.
The remains were found about 10:45 a.m. by landfill workers, who called police. City police and county sheriff's deputies responded.
A search of the landfill is underway, said the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
The remains found this morning have been turned over to the medical examiner. The state's Division of Criminal Investigations is working with local law enforcement.
This is a developing story.