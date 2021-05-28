I-80 stops this week turned up more than 100 pounds of meth, Seward County sheriff says

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance says deputies seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine between two stops this week along Interstate 80.

The first turned up 3 pounds Monday near the Goehner exit.

In a news release, Vance said a deputy stopped a vehicle with California plates for several traffic violations and became suspicious of criminal activity.

After a police dog indicated the smell of drugs, deputies searched and found the drugs.

They arrested the driver, 48-year-old Jeffrey Dunagan, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and passenger 43-year-old Jill Walker, of Corona, California, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of more than an ounce of methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp.

On Wednesday, a deputy with the Interdiction Task Force stopped a rented Dodge minivan for a traffic violation near the Milford exit.

He said deputies asked to search and were given permission and discovered 100 pounds of meth in the stow-and-go natural voids.

They arrested the driver, 35-year-old Dallas Faamausili, of Benton, Washington, on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, possession of more than an ounce of meth and no drug tax stamp.

They believe the drugs found in that stop had been purchased for $2 million and was headed to New Jersey.

