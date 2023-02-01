'I killed her,' ex-boyfriend of slain Omaha woman told his platoon mate, deputy testifies

OMAHA — A Topeka man told a former platoon mate that he killed his Omaha ex-girlfriend after they got into an argument, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy testified Monday.
"I killed her," Deputy Neal Klein said Aldrick Scott told a former U.S. military comrade while he was in a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, just a day after he allegedly buried Cari Allen's body near an abandoned barn in Kansas.
Data from Scott's cellphone, his Snapchat location and the OnStar account from his Chevy Equinox as well as video surveillance helped investigators piece together his journey from Topeka to Omaha and back again after fatally shooting 43-year-old Allen in the chest at her northwest Omaha home on Nov. 20.
Scott will stand trial on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence, a judge ruled Monday.
Investigators had first sought a warrant for the arrest of Scott on suspicion of kidnapping before Allen's frozen body was found in a shallow grave at an abandoned farm property on Dec. 21. Authorities were able to figure out the location of Allen's body because that day they received OnStar data from Scott's SUV, mapping his previous locations. Klein said that on Saturday, Nov. 19, Scott left Topeka about 7:30 p.m., about the same time Allen went to The Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific streets with a date she had just had dinner with. Scott had called Allen repeatedly, up to four times within one hour, which prompted Allen to turn off her phone, Klein said. Scott and Allen dated for about one year but had ended the relationship two weeks before, her friend told police.
Cari Allen last was seen alive around 11 p.m. Nov. 19. Her son told the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office that she had stopped texting him around 11:30 p.m. that night.
Scott then arrived at The Good Life Bar about 10:15 p.m., but Klein said investigators weren't sure if he went inside the business. Scott left after roughly 10 minutes and headed toward Allen's house near 168th and Blondo streets. Klein said he believes Scott entered Allen's house through her garage because he knew the code and that Scott waited for Allen to return home at about 11:30 p.m. When investigators went to Allen's home the next day, because her ex-husband and son reported her missing, they found a single bullet hole that went through Allen's bedroom door, two walls and penetrated her son's bedroom door, Klein said. The holes had been freshly spackled, Klein said. An autopsy determined that Allen was shot once in the chest and the bullet exited out of her back. Scott then wrapped a "combat bandage" — an elastic bandage with a big cotton pad to stem blood loss — around Allen's wounds and put her body in trash bags, Klein said. Investigators believe Scott used Allen's sedan to transport her body from her home to where Scott's SUV was parked in a nearby neighborhood under construction. The trunk liner from Allen's car was missing and Scott's SUV trunk showed evidence of apparent traces of blood, Klein said. The vehicle has not yet been tested for DNA. Scott then drove his SUV back to his Topeka home, arriving at 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 20. About four hours later, he spent roughly 70 minutes at the abandoned farm property, according to the OnStar data. Scott purchased plane tickets that day to leave the next day from the Kansas City International Airport, flying to Houston and then Cancun, Klein said. Officials found his SUV in an airport parking garage and found a loaded Sig Sauer P320 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in a handgun case in the spare tire compartment. Klein testified that on Nov. 22, despite having just flown to Cancun, Scott bought tickets to Fiji via Los Angeles the following day, so Klein and another detective went to Los Angeles to try to intercept Scott. But Scott never got on that plane, Klein said. Scott eventually turned up in Belize, where he was taken into custody Dec. 6. Authorities confiscated one of Scott's three phones and believe the two others were ditched in Houston and Cancun.
On that phone, Scott searched the internet asking whether he could be arrested or whether police could confront him in Belize, Klein said. Scott also Googled his name and Allen's name.
NET rankings update for Creighton, Nebraska and Omaha - Jan 30th
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Nebraska using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Nebraska
Canva
#50. Jesse
Jesse is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord exists".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 549
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 150 (#188 (tie) most common name, -72.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 73,790
Canva
#49. Mitchell
Mitchell is a name of English origin meaning "who is like God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 556
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#459 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #90
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,964
Canva
#48. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 572
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#137 (tie) most common name, -62.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #25
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#47. Cole
Cole is a name of English origin meaning "swarthy, coal-black".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 575
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 356 (#77 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #107
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 33,806
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 627
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#194 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #38
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,748
Canva
#45. Connor
Connor is a name of Irish origin meaning "Lover of wolves".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 653
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 541 (#37 most common name, -17.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #66
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 57,344
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#44. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 663
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#85 most common name, -51.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #32
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
Canva
#43. Derek
Derek is a name of German origin meaning "the people's ruler".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 665
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#305 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #75
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 50,733
2p2play // Shutterstock
#42. Alex
Alex is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 668
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#135 (tie) most common name, -66.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #51
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,812
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#41. Caleb
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 675
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#45 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #56
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,262
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#40. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 695
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#214 most common name, -80.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #29
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock
#39. Tanner
Tanner is a name of English origin meaning "leather maker".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 715
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 142 (#201 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #99
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 37,346
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#38. Jared
Jared is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he descends".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 723
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 48 (#399 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #57
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,779
Canva
#37. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 728
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#419 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #64
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 58,382
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#36. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 765
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 716 (#20 most common name, -6.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #55
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 66,912
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#35. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 776
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 301 (#94 (tie) most common name, -61.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
Canva
#34. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 795
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 770 (#18 most common name, -3.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #58
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 63,541
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#33. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "earth".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 834
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 189 (#151 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #40
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 106,890
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#32. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 848
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#61 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. Trevor
Trevor is a name of Irish origin meaning "ambitious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 865
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#248 (tie) most common name, -87.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #60
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 59,933
Canva
#30. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 877
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 474 (#46 (tie) most common name, -46.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #26
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#29. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 908
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 297 (#97 (tie) most common name, -67.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#28. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 910
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,127 (#2 most common name, +23.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
Irisska // Shutterstock
#27. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 941
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 867 (#10 most common name, -7.9% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
Canva
#26. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 958
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -44.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
Canva
#25. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,013
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 530 (#40 (tie) most common name, -47.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
Canva
#24. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,075
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 780 (#16 most common name, -27.4% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
Canva
#23. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,152
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 562 (#33 most common name, -51.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
Canva
#22. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,163
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#13 most common name, -29.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #30
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#21. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,172
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 683 (#22 most common name, -41.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#20. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "son of the sea".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,201
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 437 (#56 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
Canva
#19. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,214
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 173 (#164 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#18. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "given".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,255
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 350 (#79 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #39
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#17. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning "narrow strait".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,302
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#246 most common name, -91.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#16. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,307
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 306 (#90 most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
Canva
#15. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,329
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 368 (#73 (tie) most common name, -72.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
Falcona // Shutterstock
#14. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,352
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 814 (#15 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
Canva
#13. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,367
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 659 (#24 (tie) most common name, -51.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#12. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning "helpful".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,410
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#218 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#11. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,621
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#142 (tie) most common name, -87.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#10. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,655
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 428 (#59 (tie) most common name, -74.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#9. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,786
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#123 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#8. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,853
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 330 (#83 most common name, -82.2% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#7. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,886
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 500 (#42 most common name, -73.5% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#6. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,912
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#99 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
Canva
#5. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 1,974
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 (tie) most common name, -76.3% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
Canva
#4. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,097
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 468 (#48 (tie) most common name, -77.7% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#3. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,272
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 669 (#23 most common name, -70.6% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#2. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,441
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 292 (#100 most common name, -88.0% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
Canva
#1. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Nebraska
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 2,998
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 815 (#14 most common name, -72.8% compared to the 90s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
