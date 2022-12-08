 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Illinois truck driver dies in crash in western Nebraska

  • 0

A 42-year-old semitractor-trailer driver died when his semi left Interstate 80 and tipped onto its passenger side in western Nebraska.

Mohammad Pirzad, 42, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the Cheyenne County Attorney's Office said. The crash occurred about 10 miles east of the town of Potter. 

Investigators from the Cheyenne County Sheriff's Office determined that Pirzad was westbound when his semi left the roadway onto the grass shoulder of I-80. A witness told investigators that the semi turned sharply back onto I-80, causing the vehicle to tip onto its passenger side.

The semi blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 until early Sunday morning. 

Potter is less than 20 miles west of Sidney in the Nebraska Panhandle.

People are also reading…

Our laptops contain a lot of important information such as financial records, personal photos, and documents.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pilot took off from the Adams County Airport outside of Corning. The plane appeared to have collided with power lines during takeoff. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces $36B to aid union workers' pensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News