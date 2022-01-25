In wake of Packers' loss, Wisconsin man arrested after allegedly firing gun inside home

CALEDONIA — A man was arrested in his home early Sunday morning following the Green Bay Packers’ Saturday night playoff loss after he allegedly fired a gun at a person with whom he had watched the game.

The man who was arrested, Kurt D. Draeger, 59, of the 2900 block of Cherry Tree Court, allegedly got into an argument after the game with someone who had come to his house to watch it.

Court documents do not make it clear what sparked the argument.

According to the criminal complaint:

Draeger and another man both called 911 after the Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, reporting that a gun had been fired inside the home; Draeger, in that 911 call, allegedly admitted to having “fired his gun at someone in the residence.”

When officers from the Caledonia Police Department arrived, they found no one had been shot and Draeger was detained.

Three people had gathered in the home’s basement to watch the game. After the game, one of those in the basement “made a comment to Kurt sometime after the game ended,” at which point an argument ensued.

Draeger then went upstairs and the two people in the basement said they heard him say “call 911 if (one of the others) comes upstairs. I am going to shoot him.”

When one of the two in the basement looked up the stairs, they told police they saw Draeger “looking down the stairs while holding a firearm. The firearm had a red laser attachment,” the complaint stated. “(Name redacted) said that Kurt pointed the gun at him and the laser light appeared on his chest and body. (Name redacted) retreated and began to gather his belongings. (Name redacted) eventually heard what sounded like the gun dropping and he went upstairs to see what was going on. (Name redacted) entered the kitchen and observed Kurt standing next to his wife.”

Officers said they were told by those in the home that, as they attempted to have Draeger put down his gun, Draeger fired one shot toward the other man’s feet, after which 911 was called.

A bullet was later found to have punctured ductwork, police reported.

When officers arrived, the two people in the basement were initially “too scared to come up from the basement.” The man who had been shot at was taken to a nearby hospital because he “was highly intoxicated.”

Upon being interviewed at the police station, Draeger allegedly became enraged and “began to yell and kick” the desk he was seated behind. A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.20.

Draeger has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He also faces misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

Racine County Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Blumenfeld initially sought a cash bond of $20,000 because of the seriousness of the charges.

“The exposure here is significant” as Draeger represents a “danger to the community,” Blumenfeld said during a virtual court hearing Monday.

A state public defender, McKenna Quinter, argued that a cash bond of $750 would be “more than sufficient to make sure that he comes to court,” noting that Draeger is rated a low flight risk.

Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set Draeger’s cash bond at $5,000, with conditions of maintaining absolute sobriety, not being allowed to have contact with any guns and to have no contact with the two people who were in the basement Saturday night.

