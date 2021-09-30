Indictment of ex-Dodge County attorney puts spotlight on police actions and inaction

An indictment of the former Dodge County attorney accuses the prosecutor of recruiting officers from Fremont police, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Hooper police and the Nebraska State Patrol to keep tabs on, and perhaps nab, the boyfriend of his estranged wife.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Nebraska even alleges that multiple law enforcement officers feared that Oliver Glass was so obsessed that he might harm the couple.

The questions the indictment doesn’t answer: Did any of those officers do Glass’ bidding? And even if they didn’t, did any take Glass’ behavior seriously enough to push back on it or report it?

Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott said Wednesday that Glass had asked a supervisor, as part of a multi-agency drug task force, to open a narcotics investigation into his estranged wife’s boyfriend, an Iowa native named Nathan Schany. Asked if he was the supervisor to which Glass made the request, Elliott said “no comment.”

He quickly added: “It (an investigation) was not opened. Absolutely not.”

That wasn’t the only allegation regarding the behavior of Fremont-area law enforcement in a scandal that has gripped the community of 30,000 a half-hour from Omaha.

The indictment indicates Glass told supervisors in both the Fremont Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office that “it would be of benefit” to Glass if either his estranged wife, Katie, or Schany could be arrested for drunken driving. He mentioned his belief that Schany was a day drinker. (Glass himself was one, according to law enforcement sources.)

A Fremont police shift supervisor passed on the couple’s vehicle descriptions and license plate numbers to officers, according to the indictment. On April 4, 2020, Glass, then still county attorney, texted family members about what officers had observed.

“You guys were right,” he wrote. “My cops just told me that (Katie’s) van is at (Schany’s) place right now. She is such pathetic white trash.”

Elliott said he wasn’t aware that a supervisor passed on vehicle information until a World-Herald reporter relayed it to him. He said he would “like to hear from the FBI to see specifics, to determine whether there was anything done inappropriately.”

An initial review led Elliott to conclude that his officers were not doing any favors for Glass.

“The guys know they’re not supposed to do that,” said Elliott, chief for nine years. “I’m shocked that (Glass) is accused of doing what he did. We all know that that should not have occurred.”

The indictment, unsealed Friday, charged Glass, 46, with two counts of cyberstalking, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

The indictment alleges that on 16 different occasions, Glass and two members of his staff accessed a law enforcement database that is meant to be used only for investigative purposes. It also accuses him of staking out Schany’s apartment, sending him menacing messages and peppering law enforcement with apoplectic texts.

“God help me I may (expletive) kill this guy,” Glass wrote to a state trooper. “I am so mad right now I could kill them both.”

The indictment continued: “Multiple law enforcement officers reported that they believed Glass may harm” the couple.

Glass, who resigned in March after 10 years as the county’s top prosecutor, declined to comment.

His attorney, Clarence Mock, called the indictment overblown and a stretch. He said his client has many law enforcement friends with whom he would discuss his tumultuous divorce. However, Glass wasn’t ordering them to do anything — nor would he have the authority to do so.

Mock said casting the above texts as death threats is a “risible canard.” Translation: a laughable lie.

“He was venting his frustration over his wife carrying on with a convicted child abuser,” Mock said.

In his early 20s, Schany had served 18 months in prison for breaking the arm of a child of his girlfriend.

Now 29, Schany is and was well beyond that stage in his life, said Andrea McChesney, an attorney representing Schany and Katie Glass. He had moved to Fremont to be close to a sister, had a good job and a budding relationship with Katie Glass until Oliver Glass came along and began badgering Schany.

The ordeal hit a low point when Glass peppered Schany with 46 texts, among them one referencing the violent ending to the series “Breaking Bad.” As the texts rolled in, Schany drank heavily, popped a buddy’s Adderall pill and called his parents, threatening suicide. He ended up in a psychiatric ward for six days.

The next month, convinced that Glass was following him, Schany confronted him after Glass pulled into a gas station. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault after hitting Glass in the upper back and back of the head. Glass was not injured.

“My client was very concerned about his wife’s judgment about having that guy around his children,” Mock said. “This is all the kind of stuff, right or wrong, that people do when they’re concerned about their children. Is it harassment to investigate the danger posed by the boyfriend of a soon-to-be ex-spouse?”

Any attempt to cast Glass as a victim who was simply concerned about his children’s welfare is the real lark in this case, McChesney said. She noted the circumstances that led to Glass’ resignation. In January, he had driven drunk for at least the second time in a year — and had shown up to pick up his kids while under the influence. Katie Glass called police.

Police allowed Glass to make several phone calls and tend to his dogs for more than a half hour as he tearfully told them that federal investigators were closing in. Though an initial test showed his blood alcohol content was 2½ times the legal limit for driving, Fremont police never administered a field sobriety test or a more reliable blood test that could have been used in court.

This week, Elliott defended the subsequent investigation, or lack thereof. Elliott said he was at first alarmed by the lack of a DUI arrest but later learned that a DUI can be difficult to prosecute when the driver has reached their own driveway. Though Katie Glass could attest that Oliver Glass had driven while drunk away from her house, officers wouldn’t have tried to “construct” such a DUI charge against any regular citizen, Elliott said.

“I’m quite certain that most police departments would handle it in a similar manner,” Elliott said.

Other police actions raised eyebrows: A Dodge County sheriff’s deputy obtained Glass’ ATM card and bailed him out of jail quickly after a DUI so that Glass wouldn’t have to stay in jail for more than an hour or two. Officials have said that sheriff’s deputy was not on duty and was a friend of Glass.

And Glass gave the sheriff’s deputy and a Hooper police chief the addresses of Schany and Katie Glass and asked them to look for their vehicles.

Hooper Police Chief Mathew Schott told The World-Herald Wednesday that he did not do any surveillance on Glass’ behalf. He did acknowledge that he asked to meet with Katie Glass in August 2020 to present her records and reports of Schany’s conviction. He said he did so as a friend of both Oliver and Katie Glass, not in any official capacity.

McChesney had a less flattering portrayal of police’s actions. She said Schany has photos and first-person accounts of Fremont police staking out his apartment and following him. Schany, who received his fourth DUI last year, has since moved out of Fremont. He and Katie Glass are still dating.

“It’s shameful that counsel for Glass is trying to portray my clients as perpetrators when they’re not the ones under federal indictment,” she said. “Oliver Glass had some sort of delusional obsession with Nate. And the police — it seemed like every time this guy left his house, he was being tailed. It sure feels dirty, doesn’t it?”

